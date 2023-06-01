UK: Royal Amusements seeks to open new casino in Sheffield

The chain wants to open a casino in a former nail salon in the city centre.

UK.- The casino chain Royal Amusements has lodged a request for permission to open a new casino in Sheffield city centre in West Yorkshire. It’s seeking to convert a former nail salon on ground floor of 9 Fargate and to operate slot machines and bingo.

Agents RR Planning said: “There are no physical changes proposed to the shopfront and there will be no impact on the existing shopping frontage and an active frontage will be maintained. There will be no impact on the amenity of any nearby occupiers. The proposed change of use will also contribute to the daytime and evening economy.”

So far, one public objection has been raised from a resident. They said: “With the regeneration of Fargate underway and the goal to turn it into a high-quality events and cultural space, this seems to fly smack in the face of that goal. We don’t need Fargate to become an extension of Haymarket.

“A building of this type would surely be better suited as a cafe or restaurant, and be more in keeping with the goals for the area.”

Royal Amusements run several gaming halls and betting shops in Yorkshire and Lancashire, in the north of England. It has Royal Amusements casino venues in Bradford, Leeds, Halifax, Oldham and Wakefield and Royal Bet venues in Bradford.

