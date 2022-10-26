UK online gambling participation reaches 27%

The record figure was revealed in the Gambling Commission’s latest figures on gambling participation.

UK.- Britain’s Gambling Commission has released its latest figures on gambling participation, showing a record 27 per cent participation in online gambling. Overall gambling participation has risen close to pre-pandemic levels at 44 per cent, compared to 47 per cent reported in September 2019.

The biggest rise in overall gambling participation was in the 25-34 age group, with 43 per cent reporting having gambled in the past four weeks. The biggest increase in online gambling was among the 35-44 age group, up from 29 per cent to 32 per cent. Online gambling rose across all age groups apart from 65+

The National Lottery accounted for much of the overall growth, with participation up from 26.5 per cent to 28.7 per cent. In the online sector, slots also aided growth, with participation up from 3.4% to 4.6%.

In-person slots, gaming machines at bookmakers and bingo also saw increases while sports betting participation dropped from 5.6 per cent to 4.5 per cent.

The proportion of people who gambled regularly increased after falling in previous surveys, with 26.6 per cent of people gambling in the prior four weeks prior, up from 23.9 per cent. The problem gambling rate remained stable at 0.3 per cent but rose among the 16–24 age group, up from 0.4 per cent a year ago to 1.4 per cent.

The Gambling Commission has announced that it will update its survey questions on gambling harm following a trial. The new questions will expand the regulator’s quarterly tracker survey to cover a broader range of harms, including non-financial harms and the impact of another person’s gambling.

Meanwhile, a Bournemouth University study commissioned by the industry-backed responsible gambling charity GambleAware has flagged up “poor and inconsistent” signposting of safer gambling information in online gaming. The study concludes that operators should provide more transparent information and promotional materials to help reduce gambling harm.