UK National Gambling Helpline received record number of calls in 2023

UK.- GamCare has reported the UK’s National Gambling Helpline received a record 52,370 calls and online chats in 2023. The figure represents a rise of 24 per cent compared to 2022.

The month with the most calls was August 2023, while December saw the highest year-on-year rise, with Christmas being the busiest period on record. Part of the increase was due to the launch of its WhatsApp service in February. It received 6,000 interactions through this channel.

Meanwhile, there were close to 7,000 registrations for Gamban gambling blocking software through TalkBanStop, a partnership that also involves Gamstop.

GamCare head of remote support services Samantha Turnton said: “We are used to seeing small increases in the volume of people contacting us each year. However, in 2023 there has been a landmark climb in people reaching out who want to start their recovery journey from gambling.

“While it is concerning to see the rising numbers who need help, we are encouraged that advisors are reporting an increase in calls from people who are reaching out at an earlier stage.

“This is an invaluable step to prevent gambling harm from escalating further down the line, and we encourage anyone to get in touch if they feel ready to discuss their relationship with it, no matter what stage they are at.”

Anna Hargrave, chief commissioning and strategy officer at GambleAware, which funds the helpline, said: “The increased number of calls to the helpline comes after the launch of the National Gambling Support Network last year, and clearly demonstrates the need for and importance of prevention and early intervention support services.

“These support services need to be prioritised within the new system once the statutory gambling levy is introduced, as we know that swift intervention is essential to help people in the early stages of experiencing gambling harm, before it becomes even more serious.”

GamCare warns over crypto investment

Last month, GamCare warned that crypto investment can cause gambling harm. It raised the concerns after publishing data from a YouGov study into investments.

GamCare noted that, according to the study it commissioned, those experiencing gambling harm were more likely to own cryptocurrency. Some 51 per cent of problem gamblers had made such an investment, compared to 11 per cent in the general public. The charity noted that 40 per cent of people had lost money on cryptocurrency, compared to 34 per cent who made a profit.

In October, GamCare called for a rethink on proposed changes to the rules for electronic gambling machines (EGMs) at land-based gambling venues in Britain. It argues that relaxing limits on the number of machines would increase the possibility of harm.