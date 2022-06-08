UK gambling to create 15,000 tech jobs under Levelling Up agenda

The BGC has been praised for working to create more tech roles outside London.

A new report has commended the gambling industry’s contribution to the creation of new tech jobs.

UK.- The industry standards and lobby group, the Betting and Gaming Council, has said that Britain’s regulated betting and gaming industry will generate 15,000 tech jobs in the next five years, as part of its Levelling Up agenda. It noted that the online betting, gaming and bingo sector already directly employs 10,000 high skilled technology jobs and supports a further 30,000.

The industry now predicts more job creation outside London based on current growth trends. It’s been praised in a new report by the Purpose Coalition – a group of purpose-led leaders and organisations that includes the BBC, Amazon, NHS Trusts, UK councils and UK universities.

The Purpose Coalition helps organisations and companies measure their Levelling Up work by setting goals and assessing achievements against them. Their report found that the regulated betting and gaming sector was exceeding in key areas, including in creating high skilled jobs, providing a valuable economic footprint, and investing in the communities where they operate.

The report also highlights the pledge to create 5,000 apprenticeships in the industry between now and 2025 and a further £20m on training and development.

Lord Walney, chair of the Purpose Business Coalition, said “This analysis highlights the positive economic and social contribution made by members of the Betting and Gaming Council who are sustaining well paid high-tech jobs in several communities that are the focus of the government’s levelling up drive.

“The geographic spread of betting and gaming companies, their presence on most of our local high streets and the integral links the sector has with vital sporting events, give BGC members an important role to play in levelling up the UK.

“The Betting and Gaming Council is showing real leadership in supporting its members to increase this positive impact further at a crucial moment for the UK economy and the sector. I look forward to continuing to work with them as a valued member of the Purpose Coalition.”

The report says BGC members are at the forefront of entertainment and technology development. It noted the use of high skilled roles using technology drive up higher standards in safer gaming, particularly online.

Nearly two-thirds of tech posts are based outside London, with nearly 20,000 in the West Midlands. BGC members have founded tech hubs in places like Stoke (4,000 staff) and Leeds (1,700).

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the Betting and Gaming Council, said: “The BGC wants to build a world class industry that is better understood, respected and a fully engaged member of the communities in which we operate.

“We are proud to work with the Purpose Coalition on the Levelling Up Goals and it is great to see how our members are providing high skilled, well-paid jobs across the retail, hospitality and tech sectors.

“The report has given the BGC a framework to help further deliver meaningful and measurable progress so that we become more outward looking and ensure our members contribute to every corner of the UK.

“Our members are global leaders in the betting and gaming industry, with the online betting, gaming and bingo sector now on track to deliver another 15,000 high paid, high skilled jobs. The only thing that risks that growth will be poorly conceived regulations that hamper business and threaten jobs.”

Jo Gideon, MP for Stoke-on-Trent Central, added: “I welcome the latest report from the Purpose Coalition which underlines how the betting and gaming industry is leading the levelling-up agenda across the UK.

“BGC members, such as bet365 in Stoke-on-Trent, are providing high skilled, good quality jobs that provide excellent long term career opportunities for families across the area. As we deal with the legacy of Covid-19 and challenges such as the cost of living, the importance of responsible organisations and the role they play has never been greater.”

BGC members mark Queen’s Jubilee with charity donations

The BGC has announced that its members will mark this year’s Queen’s Jubilee by donating all profits from the Britannia Stakes race at Royal Ascot to some of the UK’s top charities. They will hand over all profits made from win and each-way bets after levies and duties.

Betting and Gaming Council members Flutter (Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet), bet365, Entain (Ladbrokes, Coral), William Hill, BetVictor, Kindred (Unibet), Betway, Rank Group (Grosvenor Sport), Virgin Bet, Tote, Fitzdares and Bet with Ascot have all signed up to the fundraising initiative.

The charities that will benefit include ABF – The Soldiers’ Charity, Sue Ryder, Ascot Racecourse Supports Community Fund, The Ivors Academy Trust and Cotswold Riding for the Disabled. The Britannia Stakes takes place at Royal Ascot on June 16.

Operators have said that even if they do not make a profit on the big-field heritage handicap, they will still make a donation to the charities. Last year’s Britannia Stakes fundraising drive raised £1.25m for a range of good causes.