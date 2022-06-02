BGC members mark Queen’s Jubilee with charity donations

Bookies in the UK are donating all profits from the Britannia Stakes race at Royal Ascot.

UK.- The Betting and Gaming Council (BGC) has announced that its members will mark this year’s Queen’s Jubilee by donating all profits from the Britannia Stakes race at Royal Ascot to some of the UK’s top charities. They will hand over all profits made from win and each-way bets after levies and duties.

Betting and Gaming Council members Flutter (Paddy Power, Betfair, Sky Bet), bet365, Entain (Ladbrokes, Coral), William Hill, BetVictor, Kindred (Unibet), Betway, Rank Group (Grosvenor Sport), Virgin Bet, Tote, Fitzdares and Bet with Ascot have all signed up to the fundraising initiative.

The charities that will benefit include ABF – The Soldiers’ Charity, Sue Ryder, Ascot Racecourse Supports Community Fund, The Ivors Academy Trust and Cotswold Riding for the Disabled. The Britannia Stakes takes place at Royal Ascot on June 16.

Operators have said that even if they do not make a profit on the big-field heritage handicap, they will still make a donation to the charities. Last year’s Britannia Stakes fundraising drive raised £1.25m for a range of good causes.

Michael Dugher, chief executive of the BGC, said: “I am absolutely delighted that the BGC’s largest members are once again raising vital funds at the Royal meeting for some of the country’s top charities, especially in this the year of the Queen’s Jubilee.

“Her Majesty’s passion for racing is known across the globe. It’s a sport that has the power to bring people together and Royal Ascot is one of the great highlights of the calendar. Millions of people enjoy a flutter and I’m proud that betting companies will donate their profits from one of Royal Ascot’s top races, the Britannia Stakes, to go towards some great charities. I am once again indebted to everyone at Royal Ascot for their continued support.”

Alastair Warwick, managing director at Ascot Racecourse, said: “We are delighted that Royal Ascot will once again play a part in raising valuable funds for these deserving charities. I know this fantastic initiative from the betting industry is hugely appreciated and the money will be used for some extremely worthwhile causes.”

Brigadier Peter Walker OBE, Chairman of ABF The Soldiers’ Charity for Berkshire, said: “ABF The Soldiers’ Charity would like to thank the members of the Betting and Gaming Council for their support last year and very kindly agreeing to make a donation again during Royal Ascot.

“We are the Army’s national charity and stand at the forefront of support for the Army family, last year supporting 60,000 people in 63 countries around the world. Our charity believes that all serving soldiers, veterans and their immediate families should have the opportunity to avoid hardship and enjoy independence and dignity.”

Caroline Graham, director of fundraising at Sue Ryder, said: “Sue Ryder is delighted to be chosen to be one of the charities that benefits from the Britannia Stakes at the Royal Ascot to celebrate the Queen’s Jubilee. Her Majesty has been Sue Ryder’s Patron since 1993, so it makes it even more special to be one of the charities involved this year.

“The money that is donated will go on to help us provide more care for more people through our palliative, neurological and bereavement support.”

Cliff Fluet, chair of The Ivors Academy Trust, said: “We are thrilled that for the first time The Ivors Academy Trust will benefit from a donation through the Britannia Stakes race at Royal Ascot. The UK is a dynamic cultural powerhouse with a music industry to be proud of, yet younger songwriters and composers from disadvantaged backgrounds are finding it harder than ever to start and sustain a career in music.

“This donation will help fund our life-changing programmes that equip music creators with the skills, contacts and self-belief they need to succeed.”

The BGC has responded to claims that its lobbying has led the UK government to plan to ‘water down” its imminent overhaul of gambling legislation, leaving out some of the more radical proposals. That would include the widely expected ban on gambling sponsorship in sport and a mandatory levy on gambling operators, which bodies such as GambleAware have called for to provide steady funding for problem gambling research, treatment and prevention.

Amid criticism that BGC lobbying may have influenced the government, CEO Michael Dugher tweeted: “For the record, we’ve repeatedly met with ministers, officials and advisers across government.

“Government should rightly engage about future changes with an industry that pays £4.5bn in tax and supports 119,000 jobs. Government have also met anti-gambling campaigners and that’s how it should be too.”

A spokesperson for DCMS told The Sunday Times: “We are undertaking the most comprehensive review of gambling laws in 15 years to ensure they are fit for the digital age. We will be publishing a white paper… in the coming weeks.”