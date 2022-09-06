UK DCMS secretary steps down as new PM takes office

Nadine Dorries has stepped down as secretary of state at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, which is responsible for gambling.

UK.- With a new prime minister in government, it’s all change again at the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport, whose remote includes gambling. Nadine Dorries has stepped down as secretary of state as Liz Truss took office as UK prime minister.

Dorries, who took up the position in a cabinet reshuffle almost a year ago, said she had been asked to stay on in the role but had chosen to step down.

She wrote in her letter of resignation to Boris Johnson on his last daya as PM: “I am delighted that Liz Truss has been elected as Conservative Party Leader I am humbled that your successor has extended her confidence in me by asking to remain as Secretary of State for DCMS.

“However, after much reflection, I am writing to you to resign as Secretary of State for DCMS at the point at which your successor is appointed.”

It remains to be seen who Truss will name to her cabinet. Damian Collins had been put in charge of the Department for Digital, Culture, Media and Sport’s (DCMS) much-delayed review of gambling legislation following the resignation of Chris Philp in protest at Boris Johnson’s leadership July.

While the government’s review of gambling legislation was put on hold until a new prime minister was chosen chosen, one thing Dorries did clarify was to rule out a ban on loot boxes as part of the delayed white paper.

She said the UK would not follow countries like Belgium, which banned loot boxes in 2018, and Spain, which plans to ban them for minors. That’s despite the consultation finding evidence of a “consistent” association with problem gambling. Dorries said the government would instead pursue tougher “industry-led” protections.