UK: Bacta connects with new Labour MPs 

The gaming hall trade association aims to ensure a strong relationship with Labour MPs.

UK.- The gaming hall trade association Bacta says it has begun making presentations to MPs in the new Labour government. It says it is undertaking a “deep-dive into the UK’s political terrain” to map out constituency MPs for member venues and boost relationships with the government.

The body noted that it had already engaged with Polly Billington, MP for the key coastal tourist area of East Thanet in the Southeast. Jeremy Godden, managing director of the Godden Gaming Organisation and member of Bacta’s National Council, had already met with Billington in June ahead of the election to explore how to synchronise actions in the constituency.



Bacta director, George McGregor said: “This is the first occasion, certainly in the two decades that I have worked with Bacta, that we have systematically mapped MPs with Members. We have used the General Election outcome to create a Geo Political Footprint for the industry.



“It will be the central nervous system guiding our political engagement and is a much more efficient way of putting Bacta members in front of their constituency MPs in order to present the case for the industry, in particular the importance of getting the reforms recommended in the White Paper over the line.



“In my career working in public affairs I have always preferred working with governments which command a significant majority because it provides direction and certainty as opposed to the paralysis and inaction associated with small majorities.



“Our position is one of partnership and collaboration. We believe that the industry is ideally placed to support the Government’s economic growth objectives both on the high street and at the coast as part of a broader tourism strategy.”

Alongside the Betting and Gaming Council (BGC), Bacta has welcomed Labour’s victory in the election this month and the subsequent appointments of Lisa Nandy as Secretary of State for the Department of Culture, Media and Sport and Stephanie Peacock as the parliamentary under-secretary of state for sport, gambling and civil society and minister for equalities.



“We are preparing for a relentless 12 months with political engagement at the very top of Bacta’s agenda,” McGregor added. “We will be working with someone who served as shadow gambling minister while Labour was in opposition, who knows the brief, who has confirmed the White Paper has broad cross-party support and most importantly – who can hit the ground running.”