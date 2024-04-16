UK ad watchdog warns operators ahead of Euro 2024

The Advertising Standards Authority has told operators to be careful not to target minors.

UK.- The Advertising Standards Authority (ASA) has issued a warning to gambling operators advising them to be careful with their advertising in the run-up to Euro 2024. It said operators should take particular care not to target minors.

The watchdog took the opportunity to remind operators of what is and isn’t permitted under the UK Code of Non-broadcast Advertising and Direct & Promotional Marketing. As updated in 2022, the Cap Code states that gambling ads must not feature people aged under 25, including footballers, except from on betting sites themselves. Ads must also not feature football players or other celebrities who have a strong appeal among under 18s.

The ASA also warned operators against potentially misleading the public by implying official team or player endorsement of their products, noting that it would consider the overall impression given when making rulings. It also reminded operators to avoid stereotypes based on race, culture or national identity and to avoid using footage of violence, such as Zinedine Zidane’s headbutting of Marco Materazzi in the 2006 World Cup final.

Euro 2024 begins on June 14 and is expected to result in a significant rise in betting activity. It will be followed by the Paris 2024 Olympic Games from July 26.

Last month, the ASA rejected three complaints received in relation to an ad promoting the launch of BetMGM in the British online gambling market using the comedian Chris Rock as a brand ambassador. However, it also ruled against a LeoVegas radio advert for its BetUK sportsbook that featured the retired footballer Adebayo Akinfenwa.