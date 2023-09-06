UFC and ProhiBet announce collaboration

The mixed martial arts organisation will use ProhiBet’s notification platform.

US.- The UFC and ProhiBet have announced a collaboration for the use of ProhiBet’s notification platform. Designed to safeguard sports integrity and ensure adherence to state-specific regulations, ProhiBet will play a role in monitoring UFC athletes, coaches, employees and officials who are prohibited from placing bets on UFC events.

Riché T. McKnight, executive vice president & general counsel of UFC, said: “One of the foundations of UFC’s success is our dedication to embracing regulation and compliance to promote safety and fairness in our sport. Our collaboration with ProhiBet is another step towards strengthening our integrity controls by helping us to enforce our anti-gambling policy and support the integrity of our sport.”

Matt Heap, managing director of ProhiBet, added: “We are thrilled to partner with UFC — the combination of ProhiBet’s state-of-the-art encrypted data transfer system and UFC’s dedication to upholding the integrity of sports will undoubtedly enhance the transparency and trustworthiness of sports betting activities. Heap brings a wealth of experience in the field as the former head of the Colorado Division of Gaming’s sportsbook operations.

ProhiBet is a joint venture between US Integrity and Odds On Compliance. In January, UFC and US Integrity announced an agreement in which US Integrity became the official integrity service for UFC.