UAB Olympic Casino dealt another fine in Lithuania

Olympic Casino has been found guilty of another breach of Lithuania’s strict gambling advertising ban.

Lithuania.- The Lithuania Gambling Supervisory Authority has issued another fine against UAB Olympic Casino Group Baltija for a breach of the country’s strict rules on gambling advertising. It’s fined the online gambling operator €25,000 after finding that content on Olympic Casino’s website about how to watch live sports events on Setanta Sports encouraged users to bet.

The Lithuania regulator said that the content breached Article 10, Paragraph 19 of the Law on Gambling of the Republic of Lithuania, which prohibits operators from encouraging people to participate in gambling.

The copy outlined how the operator’s customers could watch live coverage of football such as Spain’s La Liga and Italy’s Serie A and WTA tennis and Nascar motor-racing. It said that coverage of the events was free but also explained how customers could make deposits and withdrawals to and from their Olympic Casino account. Phrases objected to included “Be part of the game”.

The regulator didn’t consider the ability to watch events for free as a gift but as information that was intended to draw attention to the operator’s services and persuade them to gamble. The operator has the right to appeal.

Olympic Casino has been handed a couple of fines of the same amount already this year for breaches of Lithuania’s gambling advertising rules. In May, the fine was for the use of promotional slogans encouraging consumers to play online slots and casino games. In March, it was fined for publishing information about a poker tournament.