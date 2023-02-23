Two Rivers Casinos launch hiring campaign to seek table game dealers

The venues will cover the cost of dealer training courses.

US.- The Rivers Casinos in Philadelphia and Pittsburgh have launched a campaign to attract both experienced and new table game dealers. The casinos claim to be offering the highest base rate in Pennsylvania with a base salary plus tips of up to $30 an hour for starting dealers.

The venues will cover the cost of dealer training courses and compensate trainees for classroom time if they undertake certification for conventional blackjack and other table games. Dealers can increase their base pay by learning multiple games including baccarat, roulette and craps.

Rivers Casino and Rush Street Gaming CEO Tim Drehkoff said: “When it comes to dealers’ pay, Rivers Casino brings more to the table. We also provide a great environment. Rivers Casino in both Pittsburgh and Philly have repeatedly been voted a ‘Best Place to Work’ and ‘Top Workplace’ by our Team Members.”

Other River Casino employment benefits include healthcare, immediate 401(k) vesting, tuition reimbursement and free team member parking.

