Pennsylvania gaming revenue climbs to $464.4m in January

The Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board’s figures show that revenue increased 18 per cent year-on-year.

US.- Pennsylvania’s combined revenue from regulated gaming and fantasy contests reached $464.4m in January. That’s an 18 per cent increase compared to January 2022.

Sources of gaming revenue regulated by the Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board include slot machines, table games, internet gaming, sports wagering, fantasy contests and video gaming terminals (VGTs). Retail slots revenue increased 20 per cent year-on-year to $202.2m. Retail table games revenue grew 7.2 per cent to $83.9m.

Hollywood Casino at Penn National led Pennsylvania’s land-based casino revenue with $71.8m, an increase of 25.4 per cent from January 2022. Valley Forge Casino Resort generated $647.3m, a year-over-year increase of 33 per cent. Parx Casino in Philadelphia reported $55.4m, up 7 per cent. Hollywood Casino Morgantown saw the greatest year-on-year increase with revenue up 80 per cent at with $7.9m.

See also: Parx Casino Shippensburg fully opens in Pennsylvania

Revenue from online gaming was up 22.9 per cent to $133.1m. Hollywood Casino at Penn National led the way with $55m, ahead of Valley Forge Casino Resort at $29.6m and Rivers Casino Philadelphia at $28.5m. Tax revenue generated from internet gaming play was $55.5m

The sports betting handle was $772.2m, down 2.7 per cent from January 2022’s $793.7m. Valley Forge, and partner FanDuel retained the top spot with $26.9m in revenue from $313m in bets. Hollywood Casino at the Meadows’ Barstool Sportsbook took $4m from a $202.5m handle. The handle at Hollywood Casino Morgantown was $53.6m, while Hollywood Casino at Penn National and DraftKings reported $41.8m.

Taxable revenue figure for January 2023 was $39.2m or 22 per cent above January 2022 when taxable revenue was $32.1m.

See also: Pennsylvania sportsbooks take $84m in Super Bowl bets