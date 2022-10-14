Two operators take heed of KSA cease-and-desist orders

The KSA will no longer issue financial penalties against the operators.

The Dutch regulator says that LCS Limited and MKC Limited have stopped operating in the Netherlands.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that two operators have stopped targeting the Netherlands after it issued them with cease-and-desist orders. The operators will therefore no longer be liable for weekly penalties that had been imposed by the regulator.

The KSA issued a cease-and-desist order against LCS Limited last month after an investigation between March and July found it allowed Dutch players to play on its Sons-of-slots.com website. MKC was issued an order soon afterwards. An investigation between May and August found it had accepted bets in the Netherlands via www.betworld247.com.

Neither operator has a Dutch licence, violating Section A of the country’s Gambling Act. The KSA had told the operators that they would be issued with fines of €55,000 per week up to a maximum of €165,000 for LCS and €28,000 per week up to a maximum of €84,000 for MKC. It says it will continue to monitor the sites to ensure they do not allow access to Dutch players in the future.

KSA: Dutch regulated online gambling market worth €80m per month

The Dutch gambling regulator Kansspelautoriteit (KSA) has reported that one year after launch, the Netherlands’ regulated gambling market is generating stable monthly revenues. Monthly gross gambling revenue (stakes minus prizes paid) is averaging at around €80m.

In its monitoring report on the first year of regulated online gambling since the market opened on October 2, 2021, the KSA reported that the increase in licence holders, from 10 on the market’s launch to 22 today, had not resulted in an increase in revenue.

In the first half of 2022, revenue fluctuated between €90m in January and €75m in February and March. In July, revenue came in at €86m.