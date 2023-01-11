The company will showcase its products at booth S4-130.

B2B provider of live games, TVBET, will exhibit at ICE London, which will take place on 7-9 February 2023 at ExCeL London.

Press release.- One of the main gaming exhibitions is coming back. This time, ICE London will receive its visitors from 7th to 9th February 2023.

ICE London 2023 will bring together professionals, start-ups and decision-makers from the global gaming neighbourhood, spanning various halls dedicated to different sectors: Betting, Bingo, Casino, Lottery, Mobile, Online, Payments, Social, Sports Betting, etc.

Held over three days at the ExCeL London, ICE London is the complete platform to drive revenues through innovative solutions, technology, valuable insights, and unrivalled networking opportunities.

TVBET will offer some of the world’s most exciting, technologically advanced, and innovative odds-based games for integration. TVBET products with betting mechanics are already presented on more than 500 websites and land-based betting shops all around the globe.

At the event, the provider is going to showcase its live games. The games are broadcasted 24/7/365 from a single studio in Warsaw. TVBET’s key concept is based on reinventing the widely beloved games for the online era.

TV games by TVBET are the original products suite for each portfolio, which stimulates the stable betting activity of the bettors, and, therefore, has an impact on the average player check. Moreover, TVBET is going to present some new verticals, which the provider will develop further.

The company will exhibit its products at the S4-130 booth. Anyone can come and talk with the company’s representatives.

