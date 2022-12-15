TVBET’s live betting content is all set to go live with BlueOcean Gaming

BlueOcean Gaming’s ever-growing casino aggregation platform GameHub gains a brand-new partner TVBET, a global live TV-games provider of live betting products.

Press release.- After successful integration, TVBET‘s 24/7 immersive gaming experience is now available to BlueOcean Gaming operators across all solutions.

Provider’s TV games represent a separate exciting niche of widely beloved fast-paced games. Ranging from standard live games such as Blackjack, Andar Bahar, Teen Patti and Poker to more unique titles such as FruitRace, Spin2Wheels and War of Elements.

Dejan Jović, CEO at BlueOcean Gaming commented: “We are happy to welcome TVBET to our casino content aggregation platform GameHub. TVBET products represent a new category of online casino games and therefore a great option for our operators to feature an exciting new product on their casino websites.

“Moreover, the unique features and benefits, such as wide betting lines, betting on future events and in-play betting, make their product even more interesting”.

Peter Korpusenko, TVBET CEO, stated: “On side of TVBET, we are pursuing the aim of delivering high-quality content to online and land-based operators. And BlueOcean Gaming has similar values and vision.

“The new deal will allow us to boost our products to the igaming market through BlueOcean Gaming. And we’re delighted to enter this partnership and hope for productive and prolonged cooperation with BlueOcean Gaming”.