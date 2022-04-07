TVBET launches poker for Polish market

The B2B provider of live games, TVBET, launches Poker specifically for the Polish market.

Press release.- The game is based on TVBET’s default poker version although adapted for Polish players. The provider strives to strengthen its position in Europe. Polish Poker from TVBET is already available for several Polish operators, and bettors can enjoy the localized game.

TVBET is known for providing live casino games and lotteries with unique odds based betting software. Its main recipients are online and land-based operators. This year, the company decided to focus on improving existing products as well as localizing separate games. So, to gain a foothold in the igaming market of Poland and win the attention of even more operators and their players, TVBET has launched a localized version of its live Poker – Polish Poker.

Polish poker is already connected with such operators as Fuksiarz, Betclic, Superbet, LVBet, Noblebet, Forbet, Etoto, and anyone can get acquainted with the updated game. The rules of the game are the same as the default version of the Poker from TVBET. What’s new is the interface , adjusted to the tastes of Polish player. The Polish poker studio is designed in the style that casino of a sports bar with sports elements familiar to Polish players: famous football players’ jerseys, soccer balls, and other sports attributes.

Regarding the rules, the game is played according to the well-known rules of Texas Hold’em Poker. Poker uses one deck of 52 cards. The goal of the game is to collect the strongest combination compared to others. At the same time, participants can place bets on the victory of one of the six hands or the winning combination.

Players can already evaluate the new version of Poker by visiting the websites of the above operators. TVBET will continue improving and developing its products in co-operations with the partners.

Any queries on this or new custom projects can be directed to sales@tvbet.tv