Tsovinar Elchyan, PopOK Gaming: “The demand for igaming products in LatAm is rapidly growing and distinct from other markets”

PopOK Gaming’s Head of Partnerships discusses the company’s preparations for the Peru Gaming Show, which kicks off today.

Exclusive interview.- Tsovinar Elchyan, head of Partnerships at PopOK Gaming, granted an exclusive interview to Focus Gaming News to reveal how the demand for igaming products in Latin America varies from other markets, ahead of the Peru Gaming Show.

What do you think makes PopOK’s Gaming games stand out?

PopOK Gaming stands out because of our dedication to creating high-quality online casino games that combine top-notch graphics, immersive sound effects, and precise math calculations. Our crash games, slots, live casino, or other instant games, are all designed with the player in mind, ensuring a seamless experience on both desktop and mobile devices.

Creativity drives us, from game mechanics to engaging themes, and we prioritize what both VIP and casual players want. Our in-house team handles everything—from ideas to sound, art, and development—which gives us a deep sense of pride in our releases. We strive to innovate with every game, ensuring each has a unique element that captures players’ interest.

How have new titles like Dice and Royal Flash been received?

These are new titles that have been released alongside Mines, White Mustang, and CrashoSaurus. Dice and Royal Flash, have also been received with great enthusiasm.

Royal Flash, inspired by traditional fruit machines, features classic design elements with a modern twist, including expanding Wilds and gold bar symbols that award prizes. We have enhanced the bet bar to provide a more enjoyable and seamless playing experience for players.

Dice offers a dynamic and straightforward gameplay where players guess if the resulting number will be higher or lower than their selected number.

Both games have seen impressive engagement rates and strong retention, reflecting our audience’s appreciation for our innovative approach and quality production values. The positive feedback and strong performance metrics confirm that these titles are resonating well with our players.

How does the demand for igaming products in Latin America vary from other markets?

The demand for igaming products in Latin America is rapidly growing and distinct from other markets due to its significant growth potential. The region’s large population and rapid increase in smartphone adoption provide a substantial user base. Key markets such as Brazil, Colombia, and Mexico feature evolving regulatory landscapes that increasingly support online gambling.

Latin American players tend to favour games with culturally relevant themes and high levels of social interaction. Mobile gaming is particularly popular, driven by widespread smartphone usage and the need for accessible entertainment. There is also a growing interest in live dealer games and sports betting.

Unlike other markets, Latin America’s regulatory variability and diverse economic conditions create a dynamic and promising market with unique opportunities and challenges.

What message are you taking to the Peru Gaming Show?

At the Peru Gaming Show, our message is one of innovation and engagement. We are excited to showcase our latest offerings, especially our newly launched crash games series. The highlight of this series is Crash Poki, featuring a personalized Poki character and simple yet addictive gameplay.

We are also introducing Crash Extreme, CrashoSaurus, Lucky Spin, and Ninja Fruit Cubes, each offering unique and engaging mechanics. We aim to demonstrate how PopOK Gaming can elevate the gaming experience for Latin American operators and players through our cutting-edge technology and tailored content. Our focus is on building strong partnerships and highlighting our commitment to the Latin American market.

What are you focusing on for the rest of this year?

For the rest of this year, we are focusing on several key areas. Firstly, we are expanding our presence in the crash games vertical, introducing new features to enhance engagement. Additionally, we are maintaining and improving our slot games to keep them fresh and exciting for players.

We are also working on certifying our games to enter more regulated markets and adapting our offerings to meet specific player segments and market needs. Enhancing our promotional tools is another priority, providing players with more bonuses, tournaments, and rewards.

Lastly, we have a big announcement coming soon as we plan to introduce another vertical and a brand-new offering, furthering our commitment to delivering innovative and high-quality gaming experiences.