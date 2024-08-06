The Venetian Las Vegas opens largest poker room on The Strip

The new space features 50 tables spread across 14,000 square feet of space.

US.- The Venetian Las Vegas has opened its new poker room on Level 2 at Grand Canal Shoppes. It features 50 tables spread across 14,000 square feet of space, making it the largest room on the Strip.

The new room has a self-serve Coca-Cola soda fountain and coffee, online ordering and delivery, USB and USB-C charging ports at every seat, TVs throughout the venue, and dedicated restrooms. The space also has kiosks for both the resort’s loyalty programme, Venetian Rewards, and sports betting operated by William Hill.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.28bn in June

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.28bn in gaming revenue in June. That’s an increase of 3.26 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $758.6m, up 4.3 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1.11bn, an 4.6 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks and North Lake Tahoe, generated $87.7m in revenue.

