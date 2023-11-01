Treasure Island Las Vegas celebrates 30th anniversary

The venue will celebrate its 30th anniversary with promotions.

US.- Treasure Island Las Vegas is to celebrate its 30th anniversary with promotion from November 1 until November 14. The Las Vegas property opened in 1993 and is currently owned by Phil Ruffin, who bought it from MGM in 2008.

Dawn Wolf, vice president of brand marketing at Treasure Island, said: “The Treasure Island property has served travelers worldwide for three decades now, and today provides the best value for its prime location on the Las Vegas Strip. Neighboring a blossoming array of new gaming, entertainment and hospitality options on the north Strip, TI has likewise invested significantly over its lifetime in order to maintain its stature as a top-visited hotel and casino.

“Among regular enhancements, we like to keep guests in mind, contending with the everchanging preferences of travelers, gamblers and diners and always providing a treasured experience for Las Vegas visitors.”

The venue recently rebranded its seafood restaurant to The Las Vegas Yacht Club and opened the Big Chill Margarita Bar. It said 2024 will see the opening of new venues, including The Cove, with video games and other forms of entertainment.

Nevada gaming revenue reaches $1.27bn in September

The Nevada Gaming Control Board (NGCB) has reported that the state’s casinos generated $1.27bn in gaming revenue in September. That’s an increase of 1.69 per cent year-on-year.

The Las Vegas Strip generated $741.2m, up 7 per cent year-on-year. Clark County as a whole, which includes the Strip, downtown Las Vegas, North Las Vegas, the Boulder Strip and surrounding areas, generated $1bn, a 1.8 per cent increase. Washoe County, which includes casinos in Reno, Sparks, and North Lake Tahoe, saw revenue decrease 6.6 per cent year-on-year.

