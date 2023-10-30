Sahara Las Vegas unveils remodeled suites

The new suites are the latest part of a $200m renovation.

US.- Sahara Las Vegas has announced the launch of newly remodeled Marra Tower suites as part of its $200m transformation. Guests will also have complimentary access to the Alexandria Fitness Studio, Amina Spa steam room and amenities and VIP check-in.

The resort offers different types of suites, including the 1,075-square-foot suite Legendary Suite, which offers a view facing the South Strip, a living room, dining area, powder room, master bedroom and bathroom. The One Bedroom King Suite offers a 730-square-foot layout, additional seating and a separate bedroom and living area.

Paul Hobson, Sahara Las Vegas general manager, said: “Sahara Las Vegas epitomizes the timeless soul of Las Vegas, including a commitment to stunning design, impeccable service and an unparalleled guest experience. We can’t wait to welcome guests to this new level of opulence, where every stay is transformed into an unforgettable experience.”

The Venetian Resort Las Vegas continues renovation plan with convention center

The Venetian Las Vegas has announced renovation plans for its conference centre, which will be completed in stages between 2024 and 2026. The renovation, designed by the firm Woogmaster Studio, is part of The Venetian’s $1bn redevelopment. The venue has opened its high-limit gaming lounge on The Palazzo Resort Hotel Casino floor and redesigned its sportsbook.

Design elements will include a new colour palette, lounge spaces for meetings and new technology. A new lounge will provide space for invitation-only events.