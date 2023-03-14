Tor Skeie appointed new OddsMatrix CEO

Tor Skeie has been appointed CEO of OddsMatrix, EveryMatrix’s leading sportsbook division.

Skeie will be responsible for the EveryMatrix sports business unit that has grown considerably in the last year, recording 28 per cent Year-on-Year gross profit growth in 2022.

OddsMatrix won several high-profile clients in 2022 including Bet-at-home that replaced its legacy platform with EveryMatrix technology and beating 25 competitors to win the tender for the Hungarian lottery, providing it with an end-to-end suite of advanced digital sports betting software solutions and services for its online brand TippmixPro.

OddsMatrix has specialist staff including 150 developers, traders, commercial team and a dedicated 24/7 support team.

The new OddsMatrix CEO has more than 20 years’ betting and gaming experience with a specific focus on technology development and delivery, founding several technology businesses including one of the industry’s first peer-to-peer betting exchanges in 2001.

In 2013 Skeie founded the front-end solutions business TOTOIT, a Thailand-based development company that was acquired by EveryMatrix in October 2020. TOTOIT specialised in building bespoke websites, intranet/extranet design, and custom programming, using the latest technologies and frameworks.

The business has since been integrated within EveryMatrix’s front-end division that works with clients to build outstanding websites tailored to their unique value proposition with Skeie leading front-end product development since the acquisition.

The OddsMatrix Sports Betting Software Solutions features competitive sports and esports coverage, real-time and reliable betting data, an unrivalled number of markets and industry-leading accuracy. From sportsbook platforms to data feeds, customers can leverage the OddsMatrix solutions in full or select elements that best suit their requirements.

Ebbe Groes, CEO, EveryMatrix, said: “Myself and many of the leadership team have known Tor for many years and he has been an excellent addition to the business since acquiring TOTOIT. As a result, we have better delivery on the sports front end today than we have ever had, happier clients and improved performance.

“Tor has played a big role in this, and his management, leadership and client interface skills will help us build further momentum and tier-1 client growth for OddsMatrix.”

Tor Skeie, CEO, OddsMatrix, said: “It’s a great thrill to lead the sports business unit and to continue to build on the brilliant work the team have done in making OddsMatrix one of the fastest-growing and most reliable sportsbook platform solutions offerings in our industry.

“I look forward to continuing to deliver a second-to-none service for both new and existing clients, ensuring maximum stability and performance and delivering a roadmap of new, innovative features that will take us and our partners to the next level.”