OddsMatrix integrates Kiron Virtual Sports

Press release.- OddsMatrix Data Feeds has officially integrated virtual games from global technology and software company Kiron Interactive.

Powered by EveryMatrix, OddsMatrix Sports Data Feed is a complete and time-tested solution for delivering betting odds, scores, and real-time settlement, with 100,000+ live events at peak, covering all major sports and esports events.

The OddsMatrix Sports Data Feeds clients can now access odds, streaming, and settlement for over ten premium virtual sports from Kiron Interactive.

Kiron Interactive specializes in developing and supplying leading virtual sports and numbers games, boasting an impressive portfolio of premium virtual games, including Basketball Final Hoops, Dog Racing Platinum Hounds, Football Goal, Harness Racing Charging Chariots, Horse Racing Dashing Derby, Ice Hockey WHL, Steeple Chase Jumps, Stock Car Racing Maxcar, and Table Tennis Pro Pong.

OddsMatrix Data Feeds, EveryMatrix’s sports data solution, is designed to provide all the necessary tools for operators to expand their sports business and increase profits. Being completely customizable, OddsMatrix data services offers flexibility, support, and monitoring tools, the key aspects needed to drive betting engagement, improve product performance, and enhance sports and esports betting offerings.

Alexander Jones, Business Development Officer at OddsMatrix, says: “We’re delighted to add Kiron’s virtual sports into our Data Feeds product suite. The virtual sports betting scene has grown into an important betting vertical in recent years. We’re positive that Kiron’s extensive experience and impressive portfolio of virtual sports will be a great addition to the OddsMatrix sports data offering.”

Steven Spartinos, Co-CEO at Kiron Interactive, comments: “Partnering with a trusted and valued brand like OddsMatrix will put our content in front of an increasing number of new customers and the potential for revenue growth that goes with it. We’re committed to providing the industry’s best virtual sports experience and collaborating with the right partners across regions and verticals helps us achieve that.”

