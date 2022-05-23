Tickets on sale for IAGR’s annual conference

IAGR is grateful to the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission for hosting IAGR2022.

IAGR 2022 will be held in Melbourne, Australia, from October 17 to October 20.

Press release.- Tickets are now on sale for the International Association of Gaming Regulator’s annual conference, IAGR2022, taking place in Melbourne, Australia, from 17 to 20 October.

Themed ‘A kickstart for collaboration’, through a range of speakers and panels this year’s event will delve into emerging technology, research, global trends and responsible gambling initiatives.

IAGR President, Dr Jason Lane, looks forward to bringing many global regulators and industry thought leaders together for the first time since the pandemic.

“While we held the conference last year in Boston, many regulators and speakers couldn’t travel, so attending virtually was the next best thing,” says Dr Lane.

“This year, we’re thrilled to create a space where regulators can meet in person and network again. Over four days, we’ll hear from influential industry stakeholders, researchers, thought leaders and futurists.

“IAGR2022 is an opportunity to work together towards a secure, efficient, vibrant and responsible industry. We look forward to welcoming regulators to Australia.”

Confirmed speakers and sessions for the conference this year include: