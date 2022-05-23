Tickets on sale for IAGR’s annual conference
IAGR 2022 will be held in Melbourne, Australia, from October 17 to October 20.
Press release.- Tickets are now on sale for the International Association of Gaming Regulator’s annual conference, IAGR2022, taking place in Melbourne, Australia, from 17 to 20 October.
Themed ‘A kickstart for collaboration’, through a range of speakers and panels this year’s event will delve into emerging technology, research, global trends and responsible gambling initiatives.
IAGR President, Dr Jason Lane, looks forward to bringing many global regulators and industry thought leaders together for the first time since the pandemic.
“While we held the conference last year in Boston, many regulators and speakers couldn’t travel, so attending virtually was the next best thing,” says Dr Lane.
“This year, we’re thrilled to create a space where regulators can meet in person and network again. Over four days, we’ll hear from influential industry stakeholders, researchers, thought leaders and futurists.
“IAGR2022 is an opportunity to work together towards a secure, efficient, vibrant and responsible industry. We look forward to welcoming regulators to Australia.”
Confirmed speakers and sessions for the conference this year include:
- Christina Thakor-Rankin, Principal Consultant, 1710 Gaming Limited – ‘The rise and rise of female sports bettors (or why the Women’s World Cup 2023 will be bigger than Qatar 2022)’
- Earle G Hall, Vice Chairman, International Gaming Standards Association & CEO @ AXES.ai – ‘An introduction to gambling in the metaverse’
- Peter Soros, Deputy CEO Regulatory Strategy, Austrac – ‘The role of Austrac in disrupting money laundering in casinos, pubs and clubs
- Stephen O’Bryan QC, Special Manager, Crown Melbourne Limited – ‘Role and nature of the Special Manager’
- Tracy Schrans, Principal and President, Focal Research Consultants with Dr Tony Schellinck, CEO, Focal Research Consultants – ‘Linking real-time identification of at-risk players to relevant safer gambling action’
- Jennifer Carleton, Chief Legal Officer, Sightline Payments – ‘Regulating crypto, cashless, and other emerging payments technologies’