Thunder Valley Casino Resort to celebrate The Venue first anniversary

The celebration will include a performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers.

US.- California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort will celebrate the first anniversary of The Venue, the property’s 150,000-square-foot entertainment venue. The celebration will include a performance by Red Hot Chili Peppers on February 17, 2024.

Over the years, Thunder Valley has expanded with new amenities, including the addition of a 17-story luxury hotel with over 400 rooms, spa and an outdoor pool with private cabanas and a bar. In 2018, it opened a new 27-table poker room and a 800-seat Bingo Hall.

In June, Thunder Valley Casino Resort celebrated its 20th anniversary. The venue opened its doors in 2003. Since 2011, it has been rated as an AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort.

Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley, said: “We are thrilled to celebrate the one-year anniversary of The Venue with a performance by the iconic band, Red Hot Chili Peppers. Over the past year at The Venue, we have seen a multitude of unforgettable performances, providing our guests with an unparalleled entertainment experience. As we enter our second year, we look forward to hosting more big-name performers and expanding our entertainment footprint even further.”

See also: California sports betting ballot initiatives submitted to attorney general