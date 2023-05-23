California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort to celebrate 20th anniversary

Thunder Valley has continued to expand its property with new amenities.

The venue will offer special promotions and giveaways throughout the month of June.

US.- California’s Thunder Valley Casino Resort is to celebrate its 20th anniversary in June. The venue opened its doors in 2003 and since 2011 it has been rated as an AAA Four Diamond award-winning resort. It will run special promotions and giveaways throughout the month of June.

Over the years, Thunder Valley has continued to expand its property with new amenities, including the addition of a 17-story luxury hotel with over 400 rooms, spa and an outdoor pool with private cabanas and a bar. In 2018, Thunder Valley opened a new 27-table poker room and a 800-seat Bingo Hall. Most recently, Thunder Valley opened The Venue, the property’s new 150,000-square-foot state-of-the-art entertainment venue.

Thunder Valley has supported thousands of non-profit organisations. Its 10th annual charity golf tournament, raising over $100,000 for charities.

Dawn Clayton, general manager of Thunder Valley Casino Resort, said: “Throughout the past 20 years, Thunder Valley has experienced significant growth and monumental success and we are so honored to celebrate this milestone. The many prestigious accomplishments of our property could not have been achieved without the steadfast dedication of our phenomenal team members and our loyal guests. The potential is unlimited at Thunder Valley, and we look forward to continuing to offer world-class amenities to our guests for years to come.”

Eagle Mountain Casino opens in California

Eagle Mountain Casino has opened at 1850 West Street, off Highway 65 next to the Porterville Fairgrounds in Porterville, California. Owned and operated by the Tule River Tribe, the new casino offers over 1,700 slots and 20 table games.

The original casino opened in 1990 in the Tule River Indian Tribe of the Tule River Reservation, but it had to be relocated due to flooding in 2020. The original venue remains closed.

The new Eagle Mountain Casino features a 2,000-seat event centre, a hotel-convention centre, a 24-hour diner and a sports bar and grill. It continues to host some original features, including the River Steak House and the Yokuts Coffee House.