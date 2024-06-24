The voting for the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 has concluded

The results will be unveiled at the Harmony Meetup from July 1st-4th.

Press release.- Voting for the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024 has ended with the results to be revealed during the Harmony Meetup from July 1-4, bringing together leading figures from the crypto and iGaming industries for the event.

This year’s competition has shattered records with over 100 games created by more than 70 providers participating in the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards x Ortak initiative. For several days, participants had the chance to vote across multiple categories while an independent third-party auditor confirmed compliance with all regulations. Notably, this year marks the debut of the Players’ Game of Choice award, where players themselves were given the opportunity to select the winner during the public voting. Now, only a few weeks are left to find out the victors during B.F.T.H. Arena x Harmony Meetup V.

Harmony Meetup V is an event for Web3 and iGaming enthusiasts, providing a platform for industry giants and innovators to exchange ideas and reveal upcoming advancements. Just like last year, BetConstruct offers an exciting opportunity to secure an exclusive Golden Ticket allowing to participate in this prestigious event. Ticket holders will gain VIP access to all sessions, enjoy comprehensive accommodation, and have the best seats for all keynotes and panels. More than just entry, the Golden Ticket represents a significant investment in the crypto world, enhancing the value of participation.

As the event approaches, attendees can anticipate a opportunities that blend the crypto and iGaming sectors, preparing the ground for innovative discussions and powerful partnerships.