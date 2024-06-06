Participants for Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards are invited to cast their votes

Scheduled from July 1st to July 4th, the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards’24 will feature an expanded lineup of categories.

Press release.- As the submission window for the Ortak x B.F.T.H. Arena Awards draws to a close, the next phase has arrived: voting.

This year’s competition has seen record-breaking submissions, with over 100 games developed by more than 70 innovators who have joined the B.F.T.H. Arena Awards and Ortak initiative.

The participants are invited to cast their votes until June 10th across various categories: Best Online Casino Game, Best Game Design, Best FTN Casino Game, Best Game Storytelling, Best Bahamut Game, Best DECA Game, Best Arcade Game and Best Game Achievement. Following this, an independent third-party auditor will confirm compliance with all regulations, after which the jury board will commence their deliberations.

The B.F.T.H. Arena Awards 2024 also introduces public voting this year, aimed to reveal the winner in the new Players’ Game of Choice category. The public voting for this category will take place until June 16, allowing gaming enthusiasts to directly impact the awards by voting for their favourite games. The public is invited to engage in this vibrant celebration of gaming culture and innovation.