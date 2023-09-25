The Stronach Group seeks to hold one more series of races at Golden Gate Fields

The Stronach Group had announced it would close Golden Gate Fields by the end of 2023.

The real estate development company has asked the California Horse Racing Board to extend the track’s closing date.

US.- The real estate development company The Stronach Group, owner of Golden Gate Fields, says it will ask the California Horse Racing Board to extend the track’s closing date to June 30, 2024, so it can host one last series of races.

Aiden Butler, CEO at Stronach-funded 1/ST Racing & Gaming, commented in a press release: “We are pleased we could work out a solution with our industry stakeholders to be able to keep Golden Gate Fields open for an additional and final meet.”

In July, The Stronach Group announced it would close the Golden Gate Fields horseracing track by the end of 2023 and consolidate its racing operations in Southern California. Horses from the Golden Gate Fields track will be moved from the Northern Californian venue to Santa Anita Park in Arcadia and San Luis Rey Downs.

Last month, the real estate development company announced plans to invest $32m to upgrade Santa Anita Park. Work is expected to start after the Breeders’ Cup in November and to be completed by the winter-spring meet set to start on December 26.

The investments include $23.2m in improvements to the barns, living quarters and other facilities that make up the historic racetrack’s backside, $4.5m for a new synthetic training track, $2.5m for a new one-mile turf chute, $500,000 for an equine swimming pool and a $1m fund to support California breeders and assist with the relocation of horses from Golden Gate Fields.