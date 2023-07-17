The Stronach Group to shift all racing operations to Southern California

The company has plans to increase the fields at the two Southern Californian tracks.

The developer will move horses from Golden Gate Fields to Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs.

US.- Real estate development company The Stronach Group will close the Golden Gate Fields horseracing track by the end of 2023 and consolidate racing operations in Southern California. Horses from the Golden Gate Fields track will be moved from the Northern Californian venue to Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs.

The company has plans to increase the fields at the two Southern Californian tracks and add another day of racing to the weekly calendar at Santa Anita Park in January 2024.

Belinda Stronach, chairwoman, chief executive officer, and president of The Stronach Group, commented: “The Stronach Group remains steadfastly committed to racing in California. We believe that the future success of racing depends on a business model that encourages investment in Southern California, one of North America’s premier racing circuits.

“Focusing on Santa Anita Park and San Luis Rey Downs as state-of-the-art racing and training facilities that offer enhanced program quality, increased race days, expanded wagering opportunities, and premier hospitality and entertainment experiences is vital to ensuring that California racing can continue to compete and thrive on a national level.”

The Stronach Group said: “We recognize that the decision will have profound effects on our valued employees as well as the owners, trainers, jockeys and stable personnel at Golden Gate Fields. The Stronach Group is committed to honoring labor obligations and developing a meaningful transition plan.”

California’s Jamul Casino announces new hotel expansion

The Jamul Indian Village Development Corporation (JIVDC), a subsidiary of the Jamul Indian Village (JIV) Tribe, announced in May the expansion of Jamul Casino with a new luxury hotel. The 16-story boutique hotel will offer 200 rooms, including 52 suites.

It will be accompanied by a six-story parking structure with 350 parking spaces. Casino guests will directly access the hotel through a climate-controlled, enclosed pedestrian sky bridge. The hotel lobby will be home to an approximately 4,800-square-foot restaurant with views of the surrounding area.