Californian Santa Anita racetrack to undergo revamp

US.- The Stronach Group has announced plans to invest $32m to upgrade Santa Anita Park in Arcadia, California. Work is expected to start after the Breeders’ Cup in November and to be completed by the winter-spring meet set to start on December 26.

According to Associated Press, the investments include $23.2m in improvements to the barns, living quarters and other facilities that make up the historic racetrack’s backside, $4.5m for a new synthetic training track, $2.5m for a new one-mile turf chute, $500,000 for an equine swimming pool and a $1m fund to support California breeders and assist with the relocation of horses from Golden Gate Fields.

Stronach will explore the possibility of expanding its racing schedule to four cards a week.

Belinda Stronach, chairwoman and chief executive officer of The Stronach Group, said in a statement: “We are confident that this comprehensive package of important measures will not only bolster the racing, training, owner and fan experience at Santa Anita Park, The Great Race Place, but also support Northern California stakeholders through a challenging transition period, and lead the way with state and industry-wide changes that will result in a healthier, competitive and sustainable future for Thoroughbred racing in Southern California.

Aidan Butler, chief operating officer of TSG’s 1/ST Racing, said: “We’re pretty confident that a synthetic track will work in California, but I believe a nice way of going about this is to put it in as a training option and not immediately create such a jarring environment that Santa Anita has more trouble than it currently does.

“We think this will be hugely beneficial not only for horses that will come down from the north, who a lot of them have only ever known training on Tapeta, but it will be hugely beneficial for Southern California and Santa Anita as a whole because of the inclement weather policies that really are tough out in California.”

