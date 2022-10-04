The Mill Casino selects Quick Custom Intelligence platform

QCI’s gaming platform has been installed at the Oregon casino.

US.- The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park in North Bend, Oregon, has installed the Quick Custom Intelligence Platform – Nimble Edition in a bid to gain a better understanding of player interaction, marketing, player development and casino operations.

Margaret Simpson, CEO at The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park, said: “Here at The Mill Casino, we are constantly looking for solutions to help us increase our positive interactions with our guests, and QCI’s platform allows us to engage our team and guests with valuable information that drives the proper decisions and does it quickly.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, added: “The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park’s decision to select our Unified Gaming Platform shows the importance of continually developing products that truly fit our customers’ needs. The Nimble Edition was developed specifically for casinos with under 1,000 slots, allowing their hosts, marketing executives, and casino operations teams to function in a modern, data-enriched environment.

“With over 85 casino resorts in North America and over 4,000 sites worldwide utilizing QCI’s Unified Gaming Platform, we are confident our proven product will continue to meet the growing needs of The Mill Casino, Hotel & RV Park.”

Quick Custom Intelligence has partnered with the Legends Bay Casino and Casino Fandango resorts in Northern Nevada. The technology firm deployed its Unified Gaming Platform at the two venues. The firm also installed its gaming platform at seven Osage Casinos in Oklahoma.

In August, QCI announced that it had developed a simulated casino to test its products. The virtual casino offers card in/card out functionality, accounting data, jackpots, birthdays, 500,000 customers, 60 million ratings and real-time updates.

Oregon sports betting handle reaches $28.2m in August

Oregon’s sports betting handle was $28.2m in August, an increase of 59.3 per cent from the same month in 2021 but a slight 1.1 per cent decrease from the $28.5m brought in in July this year.

According to the figures published by the Oregon Lottery, gross gaming revenue for August reached $2.7m, 145.5 per cent higher year-on-year and level with the $2.7m generated in July of this year. Baseball remained the most popular sport among Oregon bettors, with a total of $13.9m wagered.