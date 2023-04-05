The Mill Adventure expands Betpool feature to sportsbook

The Mill Adventure gears up to cement its status as one of the industry’s top innovators.

The Mill Adventure, platform and white label solutions provider, has expanded its Betpool feature to sportsbook.

Press release.- Following its breakthrough in the casino vertical, The Mill Adventure is ready to carry its flagship feature’s success over into the sports betting space. Going live first on casinobud.com — The Mill Adventure’s white label partner brand — in November last year, Betpool for sportsbook kicked off its first official session with a group of over a hundred participants betting together on football. An instant hit, Betpool’s successful launch was witnessed once again by more than 120 players who pooled a group bet during the opening match of the highly-anticipated 2022 FIFA World Cup.

“Augmenting our Betpool feature and introducing this in time for the World Cup provided us with valuable data and insights on the new heights that sportsbooks can reach, by integrating social elements into traditional betting. We’re excited to share more results as more partners and their players explore and embrace the idea of a social, sports betting experience,” shared Bjørnar Heggernes, head of gaming at The Mill Adventure.

Since launching in 2020, Betpool has found success and a loyal following among casino streamers and regular players alike, with content creators streaming their gaming sessions on Twitch, YouTube, and other popular platforms. The first of its kind, Betpool pioneered a unique proposition in the industry — interacting with other players and being part of a community has become just as significant and engaging as the gameplay and rewards.

With Betpool, players can create and join each other’s group sessions, securely pool their funds, and instantly split any winnings. Professional streamer or not, anyone can lead a session and directly livestream it on multiple platforms, as well as get access to a host of other functions such as chat, real-time notifications, and more.

Heggernes adds, “We’re able to tap into the growing appeal for players to connect and compete with like-minded sports fans from all over the world through Betpool. For our partners, this means securing new strategies and initiatives for player engagement and loyalty, as well as attracting a fresh demographic to their brand and the sports betting space.”

The Mill Adventure currently holds licences from the gambling authorities of Malta, Sweden, and Germany, and sets its eyes on entering more regulated markets in the coming months. The company has had an eventful 2022, securing business with high-profile operators, being among the first to receive a German licence, as well as acquiring platform certifications for the regulated markets of the Netherlands, Georgia, and Romania.

As they celebrate their fourth anniversary and having been recognized as this year’s Unique Gaming Company at the recently concluded International Gaming Awards in London, The Mill Adventure gears up to cement its status as one of the industry’s top innovators.

