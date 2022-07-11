The KSA tells operators to check for expired PKI certificates

The certificates are used to check if players are registered on the Cruks self-exclusion register.

The Netherlands.- The Dutch gambling regulator, KSA, has warned operators to check for expired PKI certificates. The certificates, which have a limited period of validity, are needed to check if players are registered on the central self-exclusion system Cruks.

PKI certificates check player data against Cruks every time a customer chooses to play. Operators are responsible for providing valid certificates, and failing to check their validity may result in fines.

Dutch minister rules out mandatory loss limits

Franc Weerwind, the Netherlands’ minister for legal protection, appears to have ruled out the possibility that the government would intervene to impose mandatory loss limits on the country’s newly regulated online gaming market.

Answering questions in parliament, the minister, whose remit covers gambling, said mandatory limits would simply make customers spread their play over several operators or turn to the unlicensed market. MPs Michael van Nispen and Mirjam Bikker had questioned Weerwind on the topic.

He responded that he believed the best option was the current situation in which players must set their own loss limits when they create accounts with gaming operators. His response appears to go against comments made by René Jansen, chair of the Dutch regulator, who suggested in a speech last month that the government could impose loss limits.

The MPs also questioned Weerwind once more about controls over gambling advertising. MPs are waiting for a ban on untargeted ads for high-risk games, but Weerwind ruled out a suggestion that new licence approvals be suspended until the ban comes into force. A ban on the use of role models in adverts came into effect on June 30.