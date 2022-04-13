ECA presents new board structure

Erwin van Lambaart will represents Austria at the European Casino Association following the retirement of Bettina Glatz-Kremsner.

Belgium.- The European Casino Association (ECA) has announced changes to its board following its board meeting at ICE London. The changes come following the retirement of Bettina Glatz-Kremsner as general director of Casinos Austria.

Glatz-Kremsner represented Austria on the ECA board. Due to her retirement, that position will now be taken on by Erwin van Lambaart, who moved from Holland Casino to become CEO of Casinos Austria at the start of this month.

Meanwhile, Pieter Boers, vice president of gaming and services at Holland Casino, will join the board to replace Van Lambaart as the board’s representative for The Netherlands.

ECA chairman Per Jaldung said: “The contribution of Bettina Glatz-Kremsner, as Board Member and the ECA’s vice chair, during the last two years has been critical to the unified response of the land-based casino sector to the adversity faced by members during the Covid-19 crisis.

“I wish Bettina the very best as she retires from her role at Casinos Austria and, on behalf of the ECA, recognise the debt we owe for the contributions she has made, not only in regards to our association but to the casino industry as a whole. I am sure we will cross paths in the future, and I look forward to such opportunities.

“I would like to take this opportunity to congratulate Erwin van Lambaart on his new role leading Casinos Austria. As an existing and highly valued ECA board member, I look forward to maintaining our close working relationship.

“I also extend a warm welcome to our newest board member, Pieter Boers, whose input is most welcome at this pivotal time for the land-based casino industry in Europe.”

Last month, the ECA announced that the French casino operator the JOA Group had become the first casino operator in France to gain certification through its Responsible Gambling Framework.

At the start of the year, the ECA revealed the extent of Covid-19 restrictions still affecting casinos in various jurisdictions in Europe. Its survey found that proof of Covid-19 vaccination was required at 95 per cent of European casinos, with negative Covid-19 lateral flow tests not sufficient for entry.

The ECA says that was causing problems for casinos that rely on cross-border custom. Meanwhile, guests were required to wear masks at 95 per cent of casinos in Europe, and over half of all European casino staff were required to wear masks through their entire shift.