The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas to join MGM Rewards Loyalty programme

US.- MGM Resorts has announced that The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas will transition from its Identity loyalty programme to MGM Rewards beginning February 1, 2024. MGM promised a seamless transition.

Identity members may continue to play and earn with Identity and their earnings will be recognised when determining MGM Rewards Tier Status in 2024. All MGM Rewards members will earn and use MGM Rewards Points, Slot Dollars and Tier Credits at The Cosmopolitan.

Steve Zanella, chief commercial officer for MGM Resorts, said: “Welcoming The Cosmopolitan into MGM Rewards is an important and exciting milestone in the evolution of our loyalty program experience. The Cosmopolitan will add an entirely new set of ways for gaming and non-gaming customers to enjoy all of the unforgettable, exceptional moments MGM Resorts and Las Vegas have to offer.”

Meanwhile, MGM Resorts has announced an exclusive long-term strategic licensing agreement with Marriott International. The MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy will launch in October 2023, encompassing 17 MGM resorts.

From October, several MGM Collection with Marriott Bonvoy resorts will be available for booking on Marriott’s digital platforms, with all properties expected to be available by the end of the year. The resorts will continue to be available on MGM Resorts’ channels.

MGM Resorts updates policies for use of tech during table games

In April, MGM Resorts International announced the implementation of new policies related to table games and guest technology use. The firm has updated the rules on when gamblers can and cannot take photographs and videos while seated at a casino table.

According to the new policies, players can take photos, videos and stream as long as the broadcasting doesn’t interfere with the game and the person obtains permission from the casino.