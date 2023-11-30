The Cordish Companies to hold groundbreaking ceremony for Louisiana casino

Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025.

US.- The Cordish Companies has announced that it will hold a groundbreaking ceremony for its first land-based casino in Louisiana. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana, located in Bossier City, will be a $270m construction project on the site of the former Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel.

Cordish Companies chairman David Cordish and Rob Norton, president of Cordish Gaming Group and Live! Casinos will take part in a groundbreaking ceremony at 11am on December 13.

In October, the Louisiana Gaming Control Board unanimously granted LRGC Gaming Investors, an affiliate of The Cordish Companies, regulatory approval to become a gaming operator in the state, clearing the way for Cordish to complete its acquisition of Diamond Jacks Casino & Hotel.

The project will include the first land-based casino in the Shreveport-Bossier market, replacing the former riverboat. Live! Casino & Hotel Louisiana is scheduled to open in 2025. According to Cordish Companies, the new site is expected to generate more than $35m in tax revenue for Bossier City and more than $168m for the state of Louisiana over the first five years of operation. The company estimates the project will create more than 750 construction jobs and 750 permanent jobs.

DiamondJacks in Bossier City shut in May 2020. P2E laid off 349 employees and held a liquidation sale after announcing that it wouldn’t reopen the casino after pandemic restrictions were lifted. The property was the first casino to open in northwest Louisiana in 1994.