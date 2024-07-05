The Canadian Football League opposes federal regulations on betting advertisements

It says measures implemented by the CFL and other leagues have been effective.

Canada.- CFL Commissioner Randy Ambrosie has expressed opposition to Bill S-269, which proposes restrictions on sports betting ads and national guidelines to address problem gambling, In a letter to the Senate Transport and Communications Committee, He said measures implemented by the CFL and other leagues had been effective.

If enacted, the bill would also prohibit endorsements by “celebrities and athletes in the promotion of sports betting.” It has advanced past the second reading in the Senate.

Canada legalised single-event sports betting in 2021. Currently, Ontario is the only province with regulated private industry sportsbooks.