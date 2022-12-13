International Ski and Snowboard Federation partners with Sportradar Integrity Services

Sportradar Integrity Services has detected more than 7,700 suspicious matches during the past 17 years.

Sportradar Integrity Services will provide comprehensive risk analysis for FIS’ competitions.

Press release.- Sportradar Integrity Services, a unit of Sportradar, and a global supplier of sport integrity solutions and partner to over 180 sports organisations and state authorities, today entered a multi-year agreement with the International Ski and Snowboard Federation (FIS), the governing body of international skiing and snowboarding.

Sportradar Integrity Services is providing comprehensive risk analysis for FIS’ competitions, offering key insights into the global betting landscape for both skiing and snowboarding events. More than €40,000,000 is estimated to be bet on major FIS events per season according to Sportradar Integrity Services.

Those competitions with the highest levels of betting interest in the global market are the FIS Alpine Ski World Cup, FIS Cross-Country World Cup and FIS Ski Jumping World Cup.

Additionally, through the Universal Fraud Detection System (UFDS), an advanced and proven bet monitoring system which has been independently assessed and verified by recognized industry experts, Sportradar Integrity Services will monitor betting-relevant events across all of FIS’ disciplines.

A global team of qualified integrity experts analyses betting patterns and reports any abnormalities, allowing critical visibility into potential match-fixing threats.

FIS Director of Sports Integrity, Sarah Fussek said: “The insight provided to us by Sportradar Integrity Services regarding the global betting landscape within our sports and the associated risk factors will put us in the best possible position to counteract any integrity-related threats.

“It is essential to us that robust provisions are in place in order to safeguard our competitions, and this agreement enables us to do this in the strongest way possible going forward, as we gain a detailed understanding of the integrity risks facing our sports.”

Sportradar Integrity Services Managing Director Andreas Krannich added: “Skiing and snowboarding disciplines have become increasingly popular across global betting markets in recent times, with this betting interest only expected to increase in the coming years.

“Therefore, the formation of this partnership demonstrates both parties’ commitment to mitigating any integrity-related threats that may occur. We look forward to building our relationship with FIS throughout this agreement as we seek to uphold the integrity of all FIS’ competitions.”