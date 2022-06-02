The 53rd World Series of Poker gets underway on Las Vegas Strip

The WSOP has kicked off at its new home at Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino.

US.- The 53rd World Series of Poker (WSOP) is underway at its new home on the Las Vegas Strip, at Bally’s, the future Horseshoe, and Paris Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. Competitors from around the world will compete 88 WSOP gold bracelet events between May 31 and July 20.

After a 17-year run at the Rio All-Suite Hotel & Casino, WSOP has moved to new venues offering the largest tournament capacity in the event’s history with over 200,000 square feet and 600 poker tables. In addition to in-person play, online players will be able to participate in one of 14 online gold bracelet events held on WSOP.com.

Ty Stewart, WSOP’s executive director, said: “After 52 years the WSOP is finally a headliner on the Las Vegas Strip. It’s only fitting our new home will soon be known as the Horseshoe, a legendary brand inextricably linked to the WSOP.

“We’re ready to usher in a new era for the WSOP with the tournament officially underway. From unforgettable game-winning hands to the heartbreaking upsets, this will be a historic tournament on the iconic Las Vegas Strip.”

The first day began with a celebrity Shuffle Up and Deal moment with restaurateur and reality-TV personality Lisa Vanderpump at the Paris Ballroom. Vanderpump, who recently opened her restaurant, Vanderpump à Paris at Paris Las Vegas, kicked off the Team Member tournament, the traditional opening event at WSOP since 2000.

Vanderpump commented: “This was a special moment for me to be a part of. I’m honored to welcome the World Series of Poker to its new home at Paris Las Vegas and Bally’s, a place that is near and dear to my heart. We look forward to hosting many poker players at Vanderpump à Paris during the tournament as they make history in their new home.”

World Series of Poker launches online games in Michigan

World Series of Poker announced in March that WSOP.com is live in Michigan. It’s the fourth state where it operates, following Pennsylvania, Nevada, and New Jersey.

WSOP offers a mix of live-action games from No Limit Hold’em to Pot Limit Omaha plus tournaments. The website has signed a partnership with 2009 Main Event champion and Michigan resident Joe Cada as a local poker ambassador. Cada will host live streaming sessions and live tournaments in Michigan.

See also: WSOP and GGPoker Network launch online poker WSOP.CA in Ontario