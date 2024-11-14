Sports betting in Tennessee: handle reaches $551.2m in October

The handle increased by 25 per cent from October 2023.

US.- Tennessee’s sports betting handle was $551.2m in October. That’s up 5 per cent from September and up 25 per cent from October 2023. It was the third month that more than $500m was bet.

The adjusted handle was $547.8m, according to figures released by the Tennessee Sports Wagering Council (SWC). Operators paid a record $10.1m in taxes to the state, marking the first time since that tax revenue exceeded $10m since the market’s launch in November 2020.

October saw Bally’s Interactive, the digital and sports betting division of Bally’s Corporation, launch the Bally Bet Sportsbook app in Tennessee, the company’s tenth US state.