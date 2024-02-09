TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Tracy Cohen receives The Jimmy Thomas Outstanding Contribution Award at The European Casino Awards 2024

The ceremony took place on February 6 in London.

Press release.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY, is delighted to announce that Tracy Cohen, a highly valued member of the team for more than 30 years, has been awarded The Jimmy Thomas Outstanding Contribution Award at the European Casino Awards 2024.

This award is bestowed upon an individual, working for a supplier, that has had a significant positive impact on the European casino industry as a whole.

The Awards took place on the 6th of February 2024, at the Grand Connaught Rooms, Covent Garden in London and celebrated the excellence and innovation of operators, manufacturers, and professionals from across the casino industry.

The prestigious award recognises the “incredible career of one of the industry’s most respected women.” Starting out with John Huxley Casino Equipment in the early 90s, Tracy has been a familiar and much-loved face in the industry ever since. Her infectious enthusiasm and unparalleled expertise have earned her the respect and admiration of colleagues, customers, and suppliers worldwide.

For over three decades, she has gone above and beyond, not only for TCSJOHNHUXLEY but for the entire casino community. Since 2011 Tracy has also been the Director of Europe for the Association of Gaming Equipment Manufacturers (AGEM) representing manufacturers and suppliers of products and services for the gaming industry.

Tristan Sjöberg, Executive Chairman comments, “The TCSJOHNHUXLEY team are delighted and so proud of Tracy’s recognition at the European Casino Awards. We are incredibly fortunate to have her on our team, and we celebrate this well-deserved honour.”