Focus Gaming News spoke to Phil Lee, TCSJOHNHUXLEY Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Americas, about the company’s upcoming attendance at G2E Las Vegas 2024.

Exclusive interview.- TCSJOHNHUXLEY is ready to unveil exciting new Products at G2E Las Vegas 2024, including its next generation of chip handling technology and its new Roulette wheel. To know more about the company’s presentation at the event, Focus Gaming News sat down with Phil Lee, TCSJOHNHUXLEY Chief Financial Officer & Managing Director Americas, who also gave details about the company’s future plans and shared his thoughts on the success of the Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel.

How is the company preparing for G2E Las Vegas?

TCSJOHNHUXLEY is meticulously preparing for G2E Las Vegas. Attendees can expect to see a wide range of new product offerings from TCSJOHNHUXLEY, designed to meet the evolving needs of the gaming market.

From the state-of-the-art technology delivered in our next generation in chip handling technology; to the sophisticated design of our new Roulette wheel that is poised to become the new industry benchmark for automated Roulette wheels used by land-based and online operators; and an industry first bringing progressive jackpots to our latest generation of electronic gaming terminals, these groundbreaking products, along with other new products making their G2E debut, promise to redefine performance, efficiency, and player engagement.

What importance does the company give to these types of events and the opportunity to meet with other members of the industry?

Industry events like G2E Las Vegas are paramount to TCSJOHNHUXLEY as they provide a platform for meeting our customers, building relationships and forging new partnerships. It’s also an invaluable opportunity to gather feedback on our latest creations, observe industry trends, and cultivate new and lasting collaborations.

“Industry events like G2E Las Vegas are paramount to TCSJOHNHUXLEY as they provide a platform for meeting our customers, building relationships and forging new partnerships.”

During ICE London 2024, the company unveiled a large array of live gaming solutions. Are you planning another groundbreaking presentation in Las Vegas?

While we cannot disclose the specifics just yet, attendees can expect to see innovative live gaming solutions that push the boundaries of technology and player experience at our G2E Las Vegas presentation.

What will G2E Las Vegas attendees find at TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s booth?

Attendees can expect to find a diverse range of products and services at our booth, including live gaming solutions, new products making their global debuts, and a wide range of complementary products, and expert demonstrations.

TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel has become a huge hit. Did you expect this? What would you say are the main reasons behind this success?

The overwhelming success of the Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel can be attributed to its unique design, versatility, engaging gameplay, and the proven reliability of TCSJOHNHUXLEY’s products. Designed as a blank canvas that operators can customise with their own branding and game themes, it’s possible to transform the Lumin8 Wheel into their unique vision with ease. The Lumin8 Digital Game Wheel will be on the G2E both showing more fresh content ideas to visitors.

The company is one of the longest-lived in the industry. What are the keys to staying at the forefront of such a competitive and diverse business?

In an industry known for its rapid pace of change, TCSJOHNHUXLEY has thrived by consistently pushing the boundaries of innovation. Our unwavering dedication to quality, coupled with our ability to understand and meet the evolving needs of our customers, has allowed us to maintain our position at the forefront of the gaming industry. Our success is also a testament to the passion, expertise, and dedication of our talented team – the driving force behind our continued growth and success.

What are the plans of the company shortly? Is there any particular market in which you are setting your sights?

As a trusted partner to casinos worldwide, TCSJOHNHUXLEY offers a comprehensive portfolio of live gaming solutions, including Roulette Wheels, Chippers, Money Wheels, Gaming Tables and Layouts, and Winning Number Displays.

With a physical footprint in all major gaming jurisdictions, we are in a prime position to support all markets as they grow. We’ll continue investing in the development of innovative products and services to cater to the evolving needs of our customers, leveraging our extensive expertise to deliver innovative and reliable solutions.