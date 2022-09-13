Tally Technology renews partnerships with Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills

The fan engagement platform has renewed its deal with NFL teams.

US.- Fan engagement platform Tally Technology has renewed its partnerships with NFL teams Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills. The technology firm said it aims to generate increased fan engagement, enhance loyalty and gain fan insights with its free-to-play prediction games.

Tally’s platform offers fan engagement and retention services to sportsbooks, broadcasters, leagues, and teams through sponsorship activations, player conversion, and data creation.

Tally CEO Brad Vettesse commented: “We’re thrilled to work again with two partners who each have massive, loyal followings, and who recognize the value, need, and opportunities that can come from deepening relationships with those passionate fans. Each partner has different fan engagement goals, which are reflected in how the platform and games are structured.”

“Opportunities within our platform are limitless, and we look forward to helping the Green Bay Packers and Buffalo Bills develop custom platforms that meet their unique needs.”

The NFL season started on September 8 and saw a big start in terms of bets, according to the geolocation data firm GeoComply. The firm registered 103.1m bets in the first four days, a 71.5 per cent increase year-on-year.

The results were boosted by the legalisation of sports betting in Arkansas, Connecticut, Kansas, Louisiana and New York since last year’s NFL. In terms of transactions, New York was the leading market, with a 15.3 per cent market share, followed by Pennsylvania with a 39.7 per cent rise to 15.3m.

BetMGM and the Arizona Cardinals to open first NFL stadium sportsbook

BetMGM has opened its retail sportsbook at State Farm Stadium, home of the Arizona Cardinals. The first sportsbook in a National Football League (NFL) stadium is located on The Great Lawn and operates on both event and non-event days.

The BetMGM Sportsbook is a two-storey, 17,000-square-foot entertainment venue with more than 25 betting kiosks, concert-hosting facilities and dining options. It also offers a 265-square-foot video wall and 38 televisions. During concerts, the sportsbook will serve as an outdoor amphitheatre, hosting events for audiences gathered on The Great Lawn. The State Farm Stadium sportsbook complements the BetMGM mobile app, which launched in Arizona in 2021.