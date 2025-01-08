EGT Digital’s top-performing titles are live on the Colombian betting site Betplay

Content is now available to Betplay visitors.

Press release.- EGT Digital is expanding its presence in Colombia. The Bulgarian provider’s casino content is now available to visitors of Betplay, one of the leading betting sites in the country. The slot titles made a powerful debut, immediately capturing players’ attention, according to operators’ representatives.

Representatives shared their comments: “We are very happy to collaborate with a world-class company like EGT Digital. The thematic diversity, high winning chances, and attractive bonus options of their games have won the hearts of our customers. I believe that the provider’s gaming solutions will continue to unleash their potential and contribute to increasing our platform’s popularity among the local audience.”

Silviya Marinova, director of EGT Colombia, also gave a positive comment regarding the partnership: “The collaboration with Betplay is a great success for us, as it gives us the opportunity to reach even more players in Colombia and strengthen our status as one of the top igaming providers not only in the country but also in the LatAm region. I am confident that we have laid the foundations of a very fruitful cooperation, which will bring many benefits to both parties and the players themselves.”