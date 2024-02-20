SYNOT Group showcased at the prestigious ICE London 2024 show

During the exhibition, SYNOT presented its latest land-based and online product portfolio on a 400 m2 stand.

Press release.- SYNOT Group, a provider of gaming technologies and services, participated as every year in the prestigious ICE London 2024 exhibition. The event took place from 6 to 8 February at ExCel in London. This was the last edition of this renowned event in London before it moves to Barcelona, Spain, next year.

The exhibition, the largest of its kind in the world, showcased new trends in the gaming industry and the latest gaming equipments, which attracted guests from all over the world.

More than a hundred representatives from a number of SYNOT Group companies, especially from several countries where we currently operate, attended the event.

Miroslav Valenta Jr, sales director of the SYNOT Group, said: “We consider the exhibition to have been very successful, even the most successful ever, both in terms of the number of visitors at our stand and the interest shown in our products and cooperation.

“We experienced a really enormous attendance at our stand, our new products received very positive feedback and last but not least we were able to close a number of deals and discuss possibilities for future extensive expansions into completely new markets, which we are planning for the coming years.”

During the exhibition, SYNOT presented its latest land-based and online product portfolio on a 400 m2 stand. The stand was designed with graphic elements from the Aztec Jaguar Megaways and Forest Maiden games, titles developed by SYNOT Games. A 15m LED TV with animations of the latest products also attracted the attention of visitors.

In the land-based segment, SYNOT introduced nearly 40 gaming devices, progressive linked jackpot systems and a number of innovations. These included the premium Super Link system, previously only offered for VLTs, now also available for slot machines, with 20 captivating linked gaming titles with Linked Bonus feature and unique Pay to Win.

Another highlight was the release of a new version of the Magic Ball Link progressive jackpot system, with an upgraded jackpot and new games such as Legend of Medusa, Big Mystery, The Wild Job and 88 Pearls. The system now offers a total of 8 linked games.

Also on display was the Blue Line system, featuring a selection of 25 top games remastered in Full HD as well as the brand new UP1-27 cabinet, based on the design of the successful UP1-24 cabinet, equipped with three 27″ monitors and making the perfect solution between cabinets with 24‘‘ and 32‘‘ monitors.

Visitors could also explore the Casino Management System – an innovative product which will be launched later this year; the latest generation of SYNOT brand cabinets – UP2-32, Eclipse FL-32, UP1-24, ST1-27; and the latest versions of the wide range of Firebird, Synot VLT and Explosive Games Premium+ gaming systems, enriched with new games.

In the online section, SYNOT Games presented a portfolio of successful themed and fruit gaming titles on the touchscreen totem. They also introduced new products – an RNG roulette and a new retention tool. SYNOT Interactive also presented a comprehensive igaming software solution. The company’s representatives not only provided detailed insights into casino aggregation but also showcased the entire portfolio and the latest product innovations.

Visitors of SYNOT’s stand also had the opportunity to join a tournament organised by SYNOT Games. Players with the highest scores in the Forest Maiden or Aztec Jaguar Megaways games won attractive prizes. The main prize for the tournament winner was an Apple Watch Ultra 2.