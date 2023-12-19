Sycuan Casino donates $180,000 to 25 charities

It has held its annual Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony.

US.- California’s Sycuan Casino Resort has presented $180.000 to 25 charities during its 2023 Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony. Each December, members of the Sycuan Tribal Council and the Sycuan executive team each select a charity to donate to on behalf of the venue.

The Ceremony has been held more than 10 times and has supported a variety of causes from social and health services to the arts and the environment. Some of the charities are Alzheimer’s Association of San Diego, Alzheimer’s San Diego, America’s First Policy Institute, Bichon FurKids, Big Brothers Big Sisters of San Diego County and Children’s Book Party.

Cody J. Martinez, chairman of the Sycuan Band of the Kumeyaay Nation, commented: “The Holiday Gift Giving Ceremony was founded in 2006 and is something we look forward to each year. The event brings together many diverse organizations and change-makers that are making a major impact in the community. This year, we are honored to support more than 20 organizations with a variety of admirable causes.”

The Sycuan Casino was revamped in a $260m expansion in 2019. It has 50 gaming tables and 2,800 reel and video slots. It was named San Diego Loyal Soccer Club’s exclusive casino partner for the 2023 season.

California’s Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon hosts groundbreaking

Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tejon in Kern County, California, broke ground on December 14. The Tejon Indian Tribe and Hard Rock International, owned by the Seminole Tribe of Florida, first announced the project in 2019.

The $600m venue will include a 166,500-square-foot gaming floor, a 400-room, 11-storey hotel, convention space, an event centre and a restaurant. In 2022, the Department of Interior’s Bureau of Indian Affairs agreed to place 320 acres of land near the junction of Highway 99 and 166 into Federal Trust to allow the state to enter into a Class III gaming compact with the Tejon Tribe and its partner Hard Rock International to move forward.