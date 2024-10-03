Allwyn International relocates to Switzerland

The lottery giant has moved the head office of its international division from the Czech Republic.

Switzerland.- The lottery and gaming operator Allwyn has relocated its international division’s head office from the Czech capital of Prague to Switzerland. The division’s new legal name is Allwyn International AG.

The relocation became official on October 1. The company said that it will not affect its gaming operations or its staff in the Czech Republic.

The company has transferred €500m in 3.875% senior secured notes due 2027 to Allwyn Entertainment Financing Plc as a substituting issuer. Based in the UK, this business served as the issuer and borrower of Allwyn bonds and loans.

Allwyn International’s Q2 results showed a 5 per cent rise in revenue to €2.15bn. It highlighted strong organic growth at OPAP in Greece, Sazka in the Czech Republic and Casinos Austria.

Adjusted EBITDA was down by 11 per cent to €340m. However, figures are not directly comparable due to the start of Allwyn’s operation of the UK National Lottery in the first quarter. Allwyn took the helm of the UK National Lottery Operator in February after winning the Gambling Commission’s tender in 2022.

Excluding the UK, EBITDA was up by 4 per cent. The quarter also saw Allywn acquire 70 per cent of the game developer Instant Win Gaming (IWG), which supplies 25 international lotteries. The company said it intends to keep IWG co-founders Rhydian Fisher and Simon Bucknall as CEO and COO respectively.