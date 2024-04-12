Swinomish Casino & Lodge temporarily closes due to cybersecurity incident

A cybersecurity incident affected operations at the Washington venue.

US.- Swinomish Casino & Lodge in Washington has temporarily closed due to a cybersecurity incident that affected its operations. At the time of writing, the venue did not have an estimate on when the facilities would reopen.

The casino posted a message on its website that read: “We are investigating a cybersecurity incident that has affected our operations. The casino and restaurants on our property are all temporarily closed. We will resume our loyalty and rewards program when the casino reopens. While the lodge and RV park are open, we are only able to honor existing reservations at this time. Lodge guests impacted by this incident will also receive a refund as appropriate.”

It added: “In the meantime, we are working with law enforcement and leading cybersecurity experts to investigate the incident and determine the scope of the issue. If we learn data was impacted by this incident, we will contact affected individuals as soon as possible” it added.

Located in Anacortes, Swinomish Casino & Lodge has a 27,000 square-foot gaming space with 900 gaming machines and eleven table games. The property has restaurants, a bar and a hotel.