Swedish gambling regulator submits new lottery rules

Spelinspektionen has submitted its proposed new rules to the European Commission.

Sweden.- The Swedish gambling regulator Spelinspektionen has submitted proposed changes to the commercial and technical rules for state lotteries and charity lotteries to the European Commission (EC). The changes are expected to come into effect on March 1, 2024.

The changes, which require amendments to Sweden’s Gambling Act, include the redefinition of lottery products and types, including “electronic lotteries”, “instant win”, “POS services” and “charitable draws”. They will require lottery operators to keep records of tickets sold and redeemed, while lottery tickets themselves must display operators’ UV protection stamps, certain game information, the licence holder’s business name and contact details, game risk details and price per purchase.

Lottery operators must also ensure customers can access information on the percentage of win distribution and drawing results for prize rewards. Operators will be required to inform the regulator about maintenance inspections of POS lottery machines and retail systems.

State-controlled Svenska Spel continues to operate the state lottery but there is also a range of charity lotteries in Sweden. The private sector continues to call for the breakup of Svenska Spel.

In July, the operator announced that it will restructure its land-based gaming business after a drop in revenue in H1. The segment comprises the Casino Cosmopol venues and its Vegas slot machine operations.

Svenska Spel reported net gaming revenue of SEK 1.97bn (€170m) for H1, up slightly from SEK1.96bn in H1 2022. Online revenue was up by 9 per cent, now accounting for over half (52 per cent) of the company’s total. However, revenue from the land-based Casino Cosmopol chain and Vegas slot machine business fell by 13 per cent (down SEK29m) to a SEK52m loss.