Swedish gambling regulator gains powers to intervene in cases of “excessive online gambling”

Sweden.- The Swedish government has granted the national gambling regulator Spelinspektionen new powers under which it will be able to set requirements for individual licensees’ action plans on excessive gambling. The move is intended to allow the regulator to ensure that operators uphold online safeguards, protections and customer care duties.

The Swedish Gambling Act requires online gambling operators to have an action plan detailing their duty of care procedures and protocols. From October 1, Spelinspektionen will be able to change or modify such plans. The move comes after the regulator found that licensees’ plans varied significantly in how they addressed protection from excessive gambling. This led the regulator to seek powers to intervene and set specific requirements.

Spelinspektionen said: “It is desirable for all license holders to clearly describe in their action plans their guidelines for gambling responsibility and how these are to be implemented.”

Minister for financial markets Niklas Wykman commented: “There must be order in the gaming market. The new requirement should lead to more detailed action plans, making it clear how gambling companies take responsibility for counteracting gambling-related risks. This strengthens Spelinspektionen’s ability to prevent people from being impacted by the negative aspects of gambling.”